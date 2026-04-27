Cybercrime unit tracks Ombudsman leak source

The probe follows a statement from the Office of the Ombudsman condemning the online disclosure of its investigators’ identities, describing it as an attempt to intimidate personnel and a direct attack on their security.

“As an agency that is also involved in investigation and intelligence-gathering, we understand how serious this case is since this involves the safety of the concerned individuals,” Nartatez said.

“We will look into this case with urgency and with a commitment to run after all those involved,” he added.

Nartatez cited that the investigation will examine both external actors and potential internal involvement within the Ombudsman’s office.

Authorities said those behind the leak could face charges for violating the Data Privacy Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The PNP chief also stressed that legal action will be pursued once evidence is established and assured public servants that the police force is prepared to protect them from such threats.