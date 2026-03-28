CIDG faces raps over Tondo cockfight raid

He said that up to the present, the area is being guarded by CIDG police, and no one is allowed to enter the cockfighting area.

According to De Leon, the management of the fowl gaming business is mulling the filing of charges against the CIDG as they continue to prohibit anyone from entering the building.

It was learned from De Leon that despite the issuance of a temporary restraining order, police continue to keep the cockfighting area closed.

No evidence was found by the CIDG to support allegations that the cockfighting operation included online sabong gambling, which has already been banned by the government.

With no material evidence, the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office decided to issue a “referred for further investigation” order, which led to the release of all 28 staff of the coliseum.

Operators of the business remained wary, as police have taken control of the premises on a 24/7 shift since the raid, he said.

Aside from the more than 140 individuals, most of whom were bettors and were released immediately, the 17 tellers were brought from the Manila Police District headquarters in United Nations Avenue to PNP Camp Crame for questioning but were later released.

Based on the Manila LGU guidelines, all police operations must submit coordination before and after operations.

There were also accusations of missing money and prized cocks allegedly taken by some members of the raiding team.

During the inspection, the TRIBUNE tried to interview police officers guarding the area in the interest of fairness, but they did not answer any questions.

The cockfighting business was granted a franchise by the government and has been operating since 2022.