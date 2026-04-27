Bus operators seek voluntary fare hike

“We respectfully ask for your understanding and support through a voluntary additional fare so we can continue providing proper service,” the statement read.

While the appeal avoids mandating higher fares, commuter reactions reveal a mix of empathy and concern, particularly for those already struggling with rising costs.

One student commuter said the increase, estimated at around P2 to P4, feels manageable on a personal level. “It’s okay on my end since it’s just about two to four pesos more. In my opinion, it’s fine because I can somehow help them,” the student shared, but added that the situation highlights a broader issue. “It’s just sad for those directly affected by the crisis, especially since there’s no permanent government aid plan for people.”

Another commuter, Jen, expressed willingness to contribute but drew a line on how increases are communicated. She contrasted the polite request from bus operators with her experience on a jeepney. “I’m okay with it, especially when they ask properly like this. However, I once encountered a jeepney driver who shouted that the fare was already 15 pesos. It felt disrespectful,” she said, adding that some drivers may be taking advantage of the situation. “You end up sympathizing more with those who ask nicely than those who just keep increasing fares because of the crisis.”

For Ann, a regular passenger on the route, the increase was noticeable but acceptable, up to a point. “I ride here often and noticed around a four-peso increase. It’s okay for me,” she said. However, she pointed out that not everyone shares the same view, particularly those managing tight budgets. “My mother, whom I commute with for her medical trips to Manila, sometimes disagrees. Everyone is affected by the crisis, from transportation to groceries,” she added, noting that she only recently saw the posted notice in the past few weeks.

The appeal from bus operators underscores the ongoing impact of global fuel price fluctuations on local transport, while commuter responses highlight the delicate balance between sustaining operations and protecting already stretched household budgets.