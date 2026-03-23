65-year-old man shot dead while preparing dinner in Ilocos Norte

Investigation revealed that the victim was inside his dirty kitchen and about to eat dinner when an unidentified suspect suddenly shot him multiple times using a .45-caliber firearm.

Responding personnel found the victim with gunshot wounds in different parts of his body. He was rushed by responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Pasuquin to the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag City. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, Dr. Ricarte Caday.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) processed the area and recovered six fired cartridge cases, one slug, and two deformed slugs believed to be from a .45-caliber pistol.

In a statement, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO), led by Police Colonel Joemar Q. Labiano, said a thorough and in-depth investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to coordinate with the nearest police station as part of efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice.