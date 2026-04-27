BCDA awards CRK’s P206.9M second runway design to Schema Konsult, Yooshin Engineering

The additional runway will serve as a backup to the main runway in the event of operational disruption or unavailability, ensuring continuity of safe operations and enabling non-stop airport activity. The expansion is also expected to support increasing demand from logistics carriers and improve overall airport efficiency.

“This project aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push to modernize the country’s transport infrastructure and strengthen the logistics network along the Luzon Economic Corridor,” he said.

“By building a second runway, we are taking a significant step toward strengthening CRK’s operational resilience and long-term capacity. This development will build in redundancy to ensure uninterrupted operations, minimize the risk of disruption, and enhance Clark’s competitiveness as a premier logistics and aviation hub,” he added.

“More importantly, this development will benefit Clark and the wider Central Luzon region by enhancing connectivity for locators and businesses, while also generating more employment opportunities for the local communities as airport and related support services expand,” he cited.

The detailed engineering design phase is targeted for completion by the second quarter of 2027.

Once the design is finalized, BCDA will conduct a separate bidding process for the construction phase, with the new runway projected to become operational by the fourth quarter of 2029.

The Clark International Airport is fast emerging as a premier gateway in the country, having served 2.75 million passengers in 2025. International logistics giants, UPS and FedEx, are also expanding their logistics operations at the airport.

To support the growing demand, as well as the operational requirements of its locators, the BCDA, in partnership with the Department of Transportation, is pushing forward the development of additional airside infrastructure in CRK, including taxiways, aprons, runways, and utilities. These will enable CRK to accommodate more aircraft movement, improve turnaround times, and enhance overall operational efficiency.