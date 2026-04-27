ASEAN Climate Week opens with resource sharing focus

The Philippines, serving as the 2026 chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), officially opened the ASEAN Climate Week on Monday, bringing together 12 member states to coordinate environmental strategy.
The summit, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, convenes government leaders, technical experts and development partners to review regional progress and accelerate climate initiatives.
Under the theme “From Ambition to Delivery: Strengthening ASEAN Regional Climate Action,” the event includes representatives from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Timor-Leste.
Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Seda Hotel, Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna emphasized the transition from policy planning to community impact.
“ASEAN Climate Week is about ensuring that climate plans translate into real protection and improved quality of life for communities,” Cuna said.