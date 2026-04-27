‘Annie Batungbakal’ musical gears up for debut

Open auditions are currently underway for aspiring performers aged 18 and above who can sing, dance and act. The initial screening is scheduled for 6 May at the PETA Theater Center, with callbacks happening on 8 May.

Applicants are required to complete the official audition form online by 30 April at 5 p.m., or until all slots are filled. Those selected will receive their confirmed audition schedules via email on 3 May. Walk-in participants will not be accommodated.

The musical features a colorful lineup of characters, led by Annie, alongside key roles such as Romer and Burn. Supporting parts include Iste Batungbakal, Toots and Aurora Pasion, with ensemble members bringing to life the lively crowd of disco regulars.

Rehearsals are slated to take place from July through August at the PETA Theater Center, before moving to the Newport Performing Arts Theater in September. The show will run from September to October 2026, with performances scheduled on weekends.

Set against the pulsating backdrop of disco-era Manila, the story follows a determined sales clerk who finds her way into the dazzling nightlife scene in pursuit of her dream to become a fashion designer only to discover the personal cost of ambition.