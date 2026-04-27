Aboitiz Group trims Capex at P88B

About P8.8 billion is allocated for infrastructure projects covering towers, water, and airports, with the rest earmarked for food and agribusiness, economic estates, banking infrastructure, and core operations.

Not only positioned for growth but prepared for volatility

“At the end of the day, it always comes down to our people — their leadership, discipline, and commitment to doing things the right way. We are building a business that is not only positioned for growth, but prepared for volatility,” Aboitiz group president and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said.

AboitizPower continues to optimize its generation mix while expanding its renewable energy pipeline, including investments in battery storage and baseload capacity.

It is also pursuing a planned 25 percent stake in Vietnam’s Van Phong Power Company Limited, subject to approvals, to support geographic diversification.