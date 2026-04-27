A drug-free workplace

As I see it, the situation extends beyond drug enforcement. This raises concerns about public safety and points to a systemic issue in our frontline agencies responsible for maintaining social order.

Traffic enforcers play a crucial role in our society. They ensure the safety of motorists, commuters and pedestrians, regulate traffic flow and uphold the law. When individuals entrusted with such an important responsibility are found to be involved with drugs, the ramifications can be severe, both for public safety and the credibility of law enforcement as a whole.

Given the seriousness of the situation, we question the judgment and reliability of these enforcers, as well as the integrity of our traffic management system.

I am glad that Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando Uy ordered a surprise drug test among public servants, which easily identified the drug users.

However, the emergence of this issue becomes even more alarming when we consider the fact that a significant number of personnel managed to evade the initial drug screening.

The RTA, like any other agency, must go beyond conducting random drug tests. We must cultivate a culture of accountability and transparency within the organization through a structured program coordinated with the PDEA.

As Councilor Eric Salcedo aptly put it, the results of the recent drug tests are indeed alarming.

The RTA’s standing as a frontline agency necessitates immediate action. Those who test positive for drug use, particularly regular employees, should face the appropriate consequences that reflect the severity of their actions.

It is time to implement a comprehensive drug-free workplace initiative in addressing the pervasive problem of substance abuse within the public service sector.

There should be regular training sessions and awareness programs focusing on the dangers of drug abuse while emphasizing a firm zero-tolerance policy. These educational measures are essential for reinforcing the values of integrity and professionalism.

Supportive systems, such as counseling and rehabilitation services, need to be established for those personnel who may be grappling with addiction.

However, the policies in place must prioritize rehabilitation over immediate termination. This approach not only encourages recovery but also extends a more compassionate work environment.

A comprehensive PDEA-coordinated drug-free workplace initiative should be implemented. Accountability and integrity in public services are essential to safeguarding the communities we serve. These should include educational initiatives, enhanced oversight and support structures to identify drug misuse.

Providing a drug-free workplace is not just about preventing substance abuse. It is about preserving the people’s trust and empowering our enforcers to perform their duties with clarity and commitment. Cleansing the ranks is the only option.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)