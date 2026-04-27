8K Western Visayas teachers breaks career stagnation in mass promotion ceremony

For veteran teacher Jocelyn Galvez of Duran Elementary School in Dumalag, Capiz, the ceremony signaled the end of a nearly 30-year wait. After decades as Teacher I, she now steps into the role of Teacher III.

“Ang promosyon na ito ay higit pa sa isang posisyon—it is a dream finally realized,” Galvez said. “I present myself not only as a teacher, but as a testimony of hope.”

Evelyn Molavin of Balcon Melliza Elementary School in Jordan, Guimaras also celebrated a long-awaited step forward. After 14 years at Teacher I, her ascent to Teacher III in 2022 paved the way for her promotion to Teacher VI this year.

“After many years of waiting, nakita ko na may pag-asa pala ang mga guro na umangat,” she said. “Hindi lang ito basta promotion—ito ay pagkilala sa aming sakripisyo at dedikasyon.”

DepEd officials said the mass oath-taking represents a turning point in the education workforce, particularly for teachers who had long been trapped in stagnant positions due to limited vacancies and outdated promotion structures.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara, who administered the oath, said the ceremony underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that no teacher is left behind. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos witnessed the event, which follows similar mass promotions in Cebu, Davao, and Eastern Visayas.

DepEd is targeting 100,000 ECP promotions this year as part of a nationwide effort to address career stagnation and uplift teachers’ professional and financial standing.

Officials emphasized that the program not only boosts morale but also strengthens teachers’ economic stability, giving families a better chance at long-term security and upward mobility.