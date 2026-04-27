84 Batangas barangays cut off from cash aid

“When they asked before 24 April about the schedule, they were told that it depended on Governor Vilma whether they would be included and that she had her own ‘pet peeve’ against them,” Leviste said on Facebook, quoting a local barangay captains association president from Taal.

Barangay officials said they were left waiting for instructions that never came and were later told they would not be included in the distribution. They also pushed back against claims of incomplete submissions, insisting they had complied with all the requirements.

“I do not want our countrymen to always be the last or receive less because of politics or a lack of support,” Leviste said. “That is why I call on my fellow members of Congress, as well as senior officials, to conduct an investigation into the aid distribution where discrimination or corruption may exist — not only in Batangas but nationwide,” he said.

Leviste alleged that staff connected to the office of Governor Santos‑Recto created a separate group chat for selected barangays, with messages limiting their participation and cautioning against sharing information. He said the chat acknowledged that Taal and Nasugbu had submitted the requirements.

The excluded barangays accounted for P16.8 million of the Local Government Support Fund, the program launched by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide P200,000 to each barangay nationwide.

Leviste said he is prepared to advance the funds if delays persist. He also advised the barangay captains to send their documents directly to Malacañang.

Malacañang, meanwhile, said the matter would be looked into and assured that all barangays are intended to receive aid. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said reports of excluded beneficiaries are “sad or disheartening” if true, but noted that incomplete documentation could delay releases due to audit requirements.

“The real stars here are the people, not the politicians,” Castro said, urging coordination to ensure that the assistance reaches the intended recipients.