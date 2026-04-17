DSWD assist NorMin beneficiaries for Philsys registration

The DSWD spokesperson said that the registration of services were conducted in coordination with its Tara Basa! Tutoring Program where parents are encouraged to support their children’s interest in reading.

“May mga benepisyaryo rin po tayo na hindi pa pala nakakapag-register sa PhilSys, kaya ang ginawa po natin in partnership with PSA ay ni-register po muna natin sila,” she remarked.

(We have beneficiaries that have yet to register to PhilSys, that’s why we created a partnership with PSA to have them registered)

As for individuals that have already registered through PhilSys, DSWD reportedly has instructed them to proceed to the PSA Offices in their respective regions.

According to the social welfare agency, around 314 individuals were found without registration under PhilSys in several municipalities within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Both the DSWD and PSA affirmed that there would be continued support between agencies to ensure that more program beneficiaries would be supplemented with identification within the year.