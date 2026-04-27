323 people take part in SM City Olongapo’s Angels Walk for Autism

“Today, we walked with one purpose—to move closer to a world of acceptance, accommodation, and appreciation. With 323 united at ASP #AngelsWalk2026 in SM City Olongapo Central the message of #AutiSMokPH was felt in every step,” she said.

The event also included personnel from the therapy and development of community centers, parents and children/ person in the autism spectrum, and other community members, partners and supporters.

A showcase of talents was conducted including singing, dancing, arts (painting), playing musical instrument (violin), and an Art Display (Paintings).

The Angels Walk for Autism 2026 concluded on 26 April 2026, as a simultaneous nationwide event that drew over 40,000 participants. The flagship walk took place at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City, starting at 7:00 AM.

Organized by the Autism Society Philippines (ASP) and SM Cares, the 2026 walk was described as its largest iteration yet.

The event focused on transitioning from awareness to action, under the theme “Mula Kamalayan tungo sa Gawa: Pag-unlad ng Autism-OK Philippines.”

Participants and leaders celebrated the Senate passage of the National Autism Care Bill, while calling for continued action in Congress.