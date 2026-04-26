Undercover sting topples falsified document ring

The complainant told authorities that her official commission, stamp and seal were being used without her consent or knowledge.

She also provided the location of the unauthorized operation.

NBI investigators verified the report and confirmed the group was allegedly using the notary’s credentials and forging her signature on various documents.

To secure the arrests, authorities organized an entrapment operation involving an undercover agent posing as a client.

The agent submitted an affidavit of loss for notarization at the site.

Operatives moved in and arrested the suspects as the document was being processed.

The suspects face multiple charges, including falsification of public documents, possession of instruments or implements for falsification and attempted estafa.

The NBI reminded the public to transact only with duly commissioned notaries to ensure the authenticity of legal documents and avoid potential legal complications.