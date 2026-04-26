Five to face NBI raps over alleged fake notarial services

The complainant reported that her notarial commission, including her official stamp and seal, was being used without her knowledge or consent.

She also tipped off authorities about the location of the alleged illicit operation.

After conducting verification, NBI agents confirmed that the group had allegedly been using the notary’s credentials and had falsified her signature on documents.

To build the case, authorities launched an entrapment operation.

An undercover agent, posing as a client, submitted an affidavit of loss for notarization on-site. As the document was being processed, operatives moved in and arrested the suspects.

The NBI said the individuals will face multiple charges, including falsification of public documents, possession of instruments used for falsification, and attempted estafa.

Authorities reminded the public to transact only with duly commissioned notaries to avoid legal complications and ensure the authenticity of official documents.