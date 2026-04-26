Ube as signature commodity of ancestral domains

To help in boosting the production of ube, the 4K Program-National Program Management Office (4K Program-NPMO) held the Stakeholder Roundtable Discussion (SRTD) for the Signature Commodity in Ancestral Domain (SCAD) Development.

The said discussion was in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture-Regional Field Office 3 (DA-RFO III) in the town of Lubao, Pampanga on 2 April 2026.

Various government agencies, private institutions, and the Indigenous Peoples Organizations (IPOs) took part in the discussion on his to develop priority products inside their ancestral domains.

The center of the discussion is the development of the production of ube or purple yam as the signature commodity of the Katutubong Burog Indigenous People Agricultural Cooperative (KBIPAC) from Bamban, Tarlac.

The aim is to increase the production and enhance the access of the cooperative to the market, while continuie to take care of the natural resources and the culture.

The activity aims to research the technical capabilities, social capabilities, and marketability of the said product.

The activity also aims to identify the role and participation of each stakeholder in the implementation of the SCAD; align the interventions to the programs of the DA, NCIP, LGUs, private sector and other concerned agencies.

The activity also plans to form a support for the incorporation of the SCAD in Ancestral Domain Development and Protection Plan (ADSDPP).

The activity also discussed the primary issues and opportunities for the development of said commodity, including the production and technology development, processing and value-adding, and marketing and enterprise development.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Tarlac Provincial Agriculture Office, and the local government of Bamban were present during the discussion.

Various Indigenous Peoples Organizations, including the Floridablanca Ayta Ancestral Domain Federation, Incorporated; Pangkinabukasan ng mga Katutubo ng Batiawan; and the Usbong Katutubo Indigenous People Agricultural Cooperative were also present.

Ube production in ancestral domains is a vital, indigenous-led livelihood strategy that combines traditional knowledge with modern, sustainable agriculture to meet rising global demand.

Ube is well-regarded for being a resilient, low-maintenance crop that fits into traditional farming systems, acting as a source of sustenance during drought. It thrives in agroforestry setups and requires relatively low investment compared to other crops.

Despite high demand, producers often face challenges with a poor seed system, low post-harvest technology, and limited infrastructure. However, these initiatives aim to move producers up the value chain, enabling them to benefit from the growing market for ube powder and other processed products.