T’wolves devour Nuggets, take 3-1 lead

Three-time MVP Jokic and the Nuggets, who have lost three straight games, will be trying to fend off elimination in the best-of-seven Western Conference series when they host game five on Monday.

It promises to be tense after a scuffle at the buzzer sparked when Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels scored a basket with the outcome decided and most players heading to the sideline.

An irked Jokic rushed him and players had to be separated.

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are also on the brink of reaching the Western Conference semi-finals after a 121-109 victory over the Suns in Phoenix fueled by a sensational 42-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But Eastern Conference top seeds Detroit fell 2-1 down to the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, who fended off a late Pistons rally to secure a stirring 113-105 home victory.

The New York Knicks, seeded third in the East, reasserted their authority with a 114-98 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta and will head home for game five on Tuesday with their series tied at 2-2.

Oklahoma’s Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player and a finalist for this year’s MVP, connected on 15-of-18 shots from the floor in a ruthlessly efficient shooting display.

“I think we did a really good job tonight of playing to our identity offensively,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It kept their defense as a whole, which is a really good defense, in a bind (as to) what to pick and choose.”

Dillon Brooks scored 33 points for the Suns, who grabbed an early nine-point lead and kept it close in the second quarter but couldn’t find a way to stop Gilgeous-Alexander down the stretch.