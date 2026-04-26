Trump pulled from event after gunfire scare

Authorities said the suspect, identified by officials as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, approached a Secret Service magnetometer screening area carrying a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. Officers confronted and tackled him before he could breach the main ballroom, where the president, senior administration officials and hundreds of journalists were gathered.

Multiple shots — estimated at seven to eight — were fired during the encounter, sending attendees diving under tables as security moved to secure the venue. Secret Service agents immediately escorted Trump and other top officials out of the ballroom while heavily armed personnel locked down the hotel.

An agent was struck during the exchange of gunfire but survived after a bullet-resistant vest absorbed the impact. Authorities said the agent was taken to a hospital and is in good condition.

Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery W. Carroll said the suspect was not hit by gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He remains in police custody. Investigators also secured the suspect’s hotel room after confirming he was a registered guest at the Washington Hilton.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Secret Service and local police are leading the investigation. Officials said the suspect appears to have acted alone, though inquiries into motive are ongoing.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect will face charges including use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in federal court Monday, with additional charges possible.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran commended agents for their response, saying they “performed admirably” in protecting attendees and containing the threat.

Trump later said the gunman “did not get anywhere close” to him and praised law enforcement for acting quickly. He described the incident as “totally shocking,” adding he initially thought the sound was a falling object before realizing it was gunfire.

The president said he wanted the dinner to continue but was advised by security to leave. “I fought like hell,” he said, emphasizing he did not want violence to disrupt public life. The annual event has been postponed and will be rescheduled within 30 days.

Trump also raised concerns about the venue’s security, calling the Washington Hilton “not a particularly secure building,” and pointed to the need for tighter protection for high-profile gatherings.

Hundreds of attendees were temporarily held inside the ballroom as authorities secured the perimeter. Some guests were later allowed to move within the venue and exit in stages after the situation stabilized. Officials said there is no indication of additional threats, though police increased presence around related events in the capital as a precaution.

At the White House, Trump addressed the media, confirming the suspect had been apprehended and assuring the public that the First Lady, Vice President and Cabinet members were safe.

No other injuries among attendees were reported.