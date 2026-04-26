LIVE: Gunshots disrupt White House dinner, Trump evacuated

UPDATE 2 (9:42 AM): The F.B.I. formally confirmed that the suspect in the shooting was in custody.

UPDATE: U.S. President Donald Trump has left the Washington Hilton following the reported shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as authorities continue to secure the area and investigate.

In a post on social media, Trump said the First Lady, Vice President and Cabinet members were “in perfect condition,” confirming there were no immediate injuries among top officials. He also announced that the annual event would be delayed and rescheduled within 30 days.

Trump is expected to address the media within 30 minutes outside the White House, as officials work to provide further details on the incident.

U.S. President Donald Trump and senior officials were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton after multiple gunshot-like sounds triggered panic inside the venue.

A security official familiar with the situation said between seven and eight shots were heard near the hotel’s main screening area, sending attendees ducking under tables as law enforcement secured the scene. Secret Service agents quickly escorted Trump out, along with other officials, as heavily armed personnel moved in to take control of the ballroom.

In a statement, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is working with Washington, D.C. police to investigate a shooting incident near the magnetometer screening area. Conflicting reports initially emerged on the suspect’s status, but Trump later said on social media that the shooter had been apprehended.

Authorities temporarily prevented attendees from leaving as the hotel perimeter was secured, leaving hundreds inside the ballroom under controlled conditions. Some guests were later allowed to move within the venue as the situation stabilized.

Officials have yet to release a full account of the incident or confirm further details.

This is a developing story.