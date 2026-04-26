Luuk declared rido-free, gun-free community

The municipality of Luuk has been officially declared a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) following a ceremony on 25 April 2026, marking a milestone in local peace-building efforts.

The event, attended by local officials, security forces and community members, underscored collective efforts to end clan feuds and promote stability. Municipal Local Government Operations Officer Jane Jamaluddin said the declaration reflects sustained cooperation among stakeholders, while Vice Mayor Marijhun Arbison formally read the proclamation.