Luuk declared rido-free, gun-free community

The municipality of Luuk has been officially declared a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) following a ceremony on 25 April 2026, marking a milestone in local peace-building efforts.
The event, attended by local officials, security forces and community members, underscored collective efforts to end clan feuds and promote stability. Municipal Local Government Operations Officer Jane Jamaluddin said the declaration reflects sustained cooperation among stakeholders, while Vice Mayor Marijhun Arbison formally read the proclamation.
Military officials, including Lt. Col. Dante Mantes and Brig. Gen. Alaric Delos Santos, credited the community’s commitment to peace, with Maj. Gen. Leonardo Peña emphasizing that the declaration carries a continuing responsibility to preserve order. Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan also called for unity to sustain progress.
The ceremony featured the turnover of firearms, signing of a peace covenant, unveiling of a marker and the release of white doves, symbolizing the town’s transition toward lasting peace and stability through cooperation among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and local stakeholders.