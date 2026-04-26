Sony, Honda end venture

The partnership planned to build a new kind of mobility business centered on connected and software-driven electric vehicles.

The decision follows Honda’s reassessment of its electrification strategy earlier this year. Sony, Honda, and SHM said they would discontinue development of the AFEELA 1 and a second planned model.

After further discussions, the companies said it would be difficult to bring products and services tied to SHM’s original vision to market in the short to medium term under the existing arrangement.

SHM will now review its structure while operations are reduced. Employees are expected to return to Sony, Honda, or related companies, depending on individual preferences.