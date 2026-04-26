Senate approves landmark autism care, inclusion bill

Hontiveros announced the development during the annual Angels Walk for Autism, an event organized by the Autism Society of the Philippines.

The measure aims to strengthen early detection and diagnosis services, improve inclusive education systems and provide stronger social protections for people with autism.

It also seeks to broaden PhilHealth coverage for therapy and healthcare while enhancing training for health workers specializing in developmental conditions.

“This is a victory built on collective effort,” Hontiveros said, crediting years of advocacy by families, health professionals and civil society organizations.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, cited that the bill also includes support for caregivers and builds on previous reforms that mandated PhilHealth coverage for people with disabilities.

Despite the Senate’s approval, the senator stressed that the bill must still pass the House of Representatives before it can be sent to the president to be signed into law.