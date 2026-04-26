Saviynt appoints Tim Wedande APJ field CTO

Bringing over two decades of cybersecurity experience, Wedande has held senior advisory roles focused on enterprise digital transformation and identity modernization. Prior to joining Saviynt, he served as partner at EY, where he worked with global organizations in regulated industries to design scalable and resilient identity systems.

“APJ is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market where organizations are prioritising identity as their core security control,” said Alex Lei, senior vice president for APJ at Saviynt.

“Tim’s deep business consulting expertise and customer-first mindset will strengthen our presence in the region and help customers unlock the full value of identity security.”

The identity and access management market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly in the coming years, driven by digital transformation, compliance requirements, and rising cybersecurity risks. Industry estimates indicate the regional market could more than double in size by 2030 as organizations adopt cloud-first strategies and support hybrid work environments.

“Having worked closely with customers and teams across Saviynt, I’ve seen firsthand how central identity has become to business resilience and growth,” Wedande said.