Ridon eyes 3 key outcomes in final Sara Duterte hearing

According to Ridon, the first major outcome will be the committee’s decision on whether to open the bank accounts of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“That should have already been finished last Wednesday, but we only postponed it so we could think it through more carefully,” he said, noting that the House Committee on Justice was supposed to deliberate on it during the previous hearing.

For the second major outcome, Ridon said the NBI Director will be called to the hearing due to new and additional information gathered by the agency regarding the threat made by the Vice President against President Marcos last year.

Meanwhile, for his third expectation in the upcoming hearing, the committee member revealed that there will already be a vote on probable cause on the afternoon of April 29.

Next week, on Wednesday, will be the last and final hearing of the House Committee on Justice against Vice President Sara Duterte.