House has ‘no expectations’ on Sara Duterte attendance in impeachment hearings

House Committee on Public Accounts Chair Terry Ridon said on Saturday that the House has no expectations regarding Vice President Sara Duterte’s attendance at the upcoming impeachment proceedings on April 14.

“We [the House of Representatives] have no expectations. The Vice President is free to appear and present evidence in all the hearings,” he said in Filipino.

Ridon, however, pointed out that if the Vice President attends the House Committee on Justice hearings and presents her evidence, their petition before the Supreme Court of the Philippines would be undermined.