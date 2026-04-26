Regional energy chiefs converge amid crisis

“ASEAN, through this immediate convening, continues to engage in consultation and coordination to address developments affecting regional energy security,” Fuentebella said.

During the session, dialogue partners provided updates on current energy supply conditions and discussed potential areas of cooperation, including supply diversification, access to energy resources, market transparency, and emergency response coordination.

Technical briefings covered global oil and gas market conditions, including supply route constraints and shifting trade flows that affect the region.

Improved monitoring systems

ASEAN member states highlighted the need to strengthen monitoring systems, improve data transparency, and advance strategic stockholding and emergency reserves, while taking national circumstances into account.

Fuentebella acknowledged the contributions of the Dialogue Partners and welcomed their continued support for regional energy security efforts.

Senior officials also reviewed ongoing regional measures, such as the implementation of the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security and progress toward the ASEAN Power Grid for energy interconnectivity.