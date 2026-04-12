DoE ASEAN hosting goes online transition

The new setup will not slow progress on key initiatives, including the ASEAN Power Grid, the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security, and the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline, as the Philippines keeps energy security and regional integration at the core of its ASEAN chairship.

“Even as we adjust the format of our meetings, the Philippines remains fully committed to delivering a productive and results-oriented ASEAN energy chairship,” Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said.

“By moving the meetings online, we can use resources more prudently, remain responsive to current realities, and sustain close coordination with our fellow ASEAN Member States and partners,” she added.

For the energy sector, the shift signals a more efficiency-driven approach, with savings redirected to priority programs instead of event costs.

Under Executive Order 110, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a State of National Energy Emergency due to conflict in the Middle East that disrupted global oil and gas supply and drove up prices.

The order sought to stabilize electricity supply and cushion the impact of rising energy costs on consumers, transport, and industry.