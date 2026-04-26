Poyos puts premium on winning title

Poyos doesn’t mind being overtaken in the statistical points race — dropping to fourth after the elimination round — as long as UST remains on track to quench an almost two-decade title drought.

The Tigresses eliminated Far Eastern University in a come-from-behind, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, playoff victory to complete the stepladder semifinals cast Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“For me, the most important thing is for the team to advance in the Final Four because that’s our first goal this season,” said Poyos, who unloaded 26 points on 22 kills and four kill blocks.

The Season 86 Rookie of the Year’s fiery performance, which she laced with seven excellent receptions and five digs, powered the Golden Tigresses to a sixth straight semis appearance.

“And next for us, I guess, is to advance in the finals. Showing a collective effort (to achieve the team’s goal) is more important than any individual award,” Poyos said.