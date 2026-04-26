Poyos puts premium on winning title

University of Santo Tomas (UST) power-hitter Angge Poyos keeps her eyes fixed on the big picture alone.
The high-scoring Golden Tigresses winger is not crying over spilled milk after the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) slipped out of her hands despite making a strong case in the first round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.
Poyos doesn’t mind being overtaken in the statistical points race — dropping to fourth after the elimination round — as long as UST remains on track to quench an almost two-decade title drought.
The Tigresses eliminated Far Eastern University in a come-from-behind, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, playoff victory to complete the stepladder semifinals cast Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
“For me, the most important thing is for the team to advance in the Final Four because that’s our first goal this season,” said Poyos, who unloaded 26 points on 22 kills and four kill blocks.
The Season 86 Rookie of the Year’s fiery performance, which she laced with seven excellent receptions and five digs, powered the Golden Tigresses to a sixth straight semis appearance.
“And next for us, I guess, is to advance in the finals. Showing a collective effort (to achieve the team’s goal) is more important than any individual award,” Poyos said.
The third year steered clear of eventual presumptive MVP winner Shaina Nitura of Adamson University by more than nine points in the statistical race after the first round.
Nitura, however, overtook Poyos to become the Lady Falcons’ first-ever MVP. Nitura’s teammate Frances Mordi came in second followed by De La Salle University’s Angel Canino as Poyos slipped to fourth.
The Tigresses face a tough challenge in the opening phase of the knockout semis as they take on No. 3 seed Adamson and Nitura on Wednesday at the Big Dome.
UST bowed to the Lady Falcons in two meetings in the elimination round without winning a single set.
Waiting in the last stage of the semis is the second-seeded three-peat-seeking National University.
Already sitting comfortably in the best-of-three championship are the unbeaten Lady Spikers.