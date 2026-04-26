PNP safely disposes unexploded bombs

Several unexploded bombs and other hazardous explosive materials were safely disposed of during a controlled operation at a military range in Capas, Tarlac on 24 April.
The Philippine National Police said the operation was conducted by its Explosive Ordnance Disposal and K9 units, in coordination with partner security forces, following strict safety protocols.
Police personnel held an early morning safety briefing before proceeding to the designated site, where the explosives were carefully prepared, secured and neutralized through controlled detonation. The activity concluded without incident, ensuring zero risk to nearby communities.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. stressed the importance of such operations. “Operations like this are critical. We cannot ignore these kinds of risks. Every unexploded ordnance is a real threat, and our duty is to make sure these are properly handled and safely disposed of,” he said.