PIA begins 93rd year with new leaders

It seeks to promote excellence in architectural design, education and practice while safeguarding the integrity of the profession and supporting the continued growth of its members through lifelong learning and collaboration.

Emerging from the Philippine Architects Society, the PIA played a key role in post–World War II reconstruction and in institutionalizing the profession through landmark contributions to Republic Act 545 (Architects’ Law), Republic Act 9266 (Architecture Act) and the drafting of the National Building Code (Presidential Decree No. 1096), shaping how Architecture is practiced, regulated and taught in the Philippines.

On the international front, the PIA became an early participant in the global architectural community through its involvement in the Union Internationale des Architectes, helping position Filipino architects in global discourse while hosting exhibitions, publications and international conventions that showcase Philippine design excellence.

In recent years, the organization has focused on forward-looking initiatives addressing sustainability, resilience and urban development. Its national conventions — such as the 2023 “Sinag,” 2024 “Sudlungan,” and 2025 “One PIA” event in Baguio — have evolved into major platforms for discussing climate-responsive design, cultural preservation and the future of Philippine cities. These gatherings integrate exhibitions like ARCHIFEST, interdisciplinary workshops and policy discussions, reinforcing PIA’s role as a convener of both practitioners and thought leaders.

Parallel continuing professional development programs have emphasized green architecture, flood mitigation and regenerative design — issues increasingly urgent in the Philippines’ climate context. The organization has also expanded its global engagement through international building science conferences and partnerships with sustainability-focused groups, signaling a shift toward more research-driven and technology-enabled practice.

At the helm is president Terence Yu, who leads the organization into its 93rd year. An accomplished architect and CEO of Visionarch, Yu is known for his work on large-scale, transit-oriented developments such as One Ayala, which integrates the MRT-3 Ayala Station, the EDSA Carousel and surrounding commercial hubs. His earlier work includes a seven-tower residential project in Bonifacio Global City, reflecting his focus on integrated, people-centered design.

As the PIA begins its 93rd year, the inauguration of its new board signals not only continuity but also a renewed mandate to shape a more resilient, responsive and forward-looking architectural practice in the Philippines.