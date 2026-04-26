PIA begins 93rd year with new leaders

The Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) officially swore in its National Board of Officers for 2026–2027 as it embarks on its 93rd year of service to its roughly 600 active members nationwide.
Held on 16 April at the Manila Golf and Country Club, the ceremony saw the Board formally inducted by Professional Regulation Commission chair Conrad Onglao, who urged the new officers to uphold “the highest standards of professional excellence, ethical conduct and integrity within the architectural profession.” The Board was previously elected on 7 March through an organization-wide majority vote.
Leading PIA for 2026–2027 is national president Arch. Daniel Terence Yu, FPIA, supported by a roster of officers representing various sectors of the profession.
Among those inducted were Jose Pedro Recio as vice president for Administration; Abelardo Tolentino Jr. as vice president for Professional Practice; Frederick Sibug as vice president for Public Affairs; and Ma. Cynthia Naval as national secretary. They were joined by Mylene Isidro as treasurer, along with directors and district heads representing Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Former PIA president Nepthy del Rosario, who led the organization from 2019 to 2020, also addressed the Board prior to the oath-taking, highlighting camaraderie as the group’s greatest strength. He reminded the new leadership that beyond individual roles, unity, shared purpose and service sustain the institute.
Founded in 1933 by pioneers such as Juan F. Nakpil, the PIA is the oldest architectural organization in Asia and one of the most influential professional bodies in the Philippines’ built-environment history. On its official platform, the institute emphasizes its commitment “to advance the profession of Architecture” and “to promote the highest standards of ethical conduct and professional practice,” underscoring its role as both advocate and standard-bearer for Filipino architects.
It seeks to promote excellence in architectural design, education and practice while safeguarding the integrity of the profession and supporting the continued growth of its members through lifelong learning and collaboration.
Emerging from the Philippine Architects Society, the PIA played a key role in post–World War II reconstruction and in institutionalizing the profession through landmark contributions to Republic Act 545 (Architects’ Law), Republic Act 9266 (Architecture Act) and the drafting of the National Building Code (Presidential Decree No. 1096), shaping how Architecture is practiced, regulated and taught in the Philippines.
On the international front, the PIA became an early participant in the global architectural community through its involvement in the Union Internationale des Architectes, helping position Filipino architects in global discourse while hosting exhibitions, publications and international conventions that showcase Philippine design excellence.
In recent years, the organization has focused on forward-looking initiatives addressing sustainability, resilience and urban development. Its national conventions — such as the 2023 “Sinag,” 2024 “Sudlungan,” and 2025 “One PIA” event in Baguio — have evolved into major platforms for discussing climate-responsive design, cultural preservation and the future of Philippine cities. These gatherings integrate exhibitions like ARCHIFEST, interdisciplinary workshops and policy discussions, reinforcing PIA’s role as a convener of both practitioners and thought leaders.
Parallel continuing professional development programs have emphasized green architecture, flood mitigation and regenerative design — issues increasingly urgent in the Philippines’ climate context. The organization has also expanded its global engagement through international building science conferences and partnerships with sustainability-focused groups, signaling a shift toward more research-driven and technology-enabled practice.
At the helm is president Terence Yu, who leads the organization into its 93rd year. An accomplished architect and CEO of Visionarch, Yu is known for his work on large-scale, transit-oriented developments such as One Ayala, which integrates the MRT-3 Ayala Station, the EDSA Carousel and surrounding commercial hubs. His earlier work includes a seven-tower residential project in Bonifacio Global City, reflecting his focus on integrated, people-centered design.
As the PIA begins its 93rd year, the inauguration of its new board signals not only continuity but also a renewed mandate to shape a more resilient, responsive and forward-looking architectural practice in the Philippines.