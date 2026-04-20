PIA swears in 2026–2027 leadership

Its core advocacies center on professional excellence, ethical practice, heritage conservation, and the promotion of architecture as a driver of civic and economic growth. The organization also supports education, research, and environmental design initiatives.

In recent years, the PIA has emphasized sustainability and innovation, organizing international conferences on building science and green architecture, as well as hosting major conventions such as the 2025 “One PIA” event in Baguio, which highlighted future-oriented urban design and collaboration within the profession.

Leading the organization for 2026–2027 is National President Arch. Daniel Terence Yu, FPIA, supported by a roster of officers representing various sectors of the profession.

Among those inducted were Jose Pedro Recio as Vice President for Administration; Abelardo Tolentino Jr., VP for Professional Practice; Frederick Sibug, VP for Public Affairs; and Ma. Cynthia Naval as National Secretary. They were joined by Mylene Isidro as Treasurer, along with directors and district heads representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.