PIA swears in 2026–2027 leadership

The Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) officially swore in its National Board of Officers for 2026–2027 as it embarks on its 93rd year of service to its roughly 600 active members nationwide.
Held on 16 April at the Manila Golf and Country Club, the ceremony saw the Board formally inducted by Professional Regulation Commission Chair Conrado Onglao, who urged the new officers to uphold “the highest standards of professional excellence, ethical conduct, and integrity within the architectural profession.”
Former PIA president Nepthy del Rosario, who led the organization from 2019 to 2020, also addressed the Board prior to the oath-taking, highlighting camaraderie as the group’s greatest strength.
Founded in 1933 by leading Filipino architects such as Juan F. Nakpil, the PIA is the oldest organization of its kind in Asia. It played a key role in post–World War II rebuilding and in shaping major policies such as the National Building Code and early architectural standards.
Its core advocacies center on professional excellence, ethical practice, heritage conservation, and the promotion of architecture as a driver of civic and economic growth. The organization also supports education, research, and environmental design initiatives.
In recent years, the PIA has emphasized sustainability and innovation, organizing international conferences on building science and green architecture, as well as hosting major conventions such as the 2025 “One PIA” event in Baguio, which highlighted future-oriented urban design and collaboration within the profession.
Leading the organization for 2026–2027 is National President Arch. Daniel Terence Yu, FPIA, supported by a roster of officers representing various sectors of the profession.
Among those inducted were Jose Pedro Recio as Vice President for Administration; Abelardo Tolentino Jr., VP for Professional Practice; Frederick Sibug, VP for Public Affairs; and Ma. Cynthia Naval as National Secretary. They were joined by Mylene Isidro as Treasurer, along with directors and district heads representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.