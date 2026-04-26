Nueva Ecija celebrates 225th founding anniversary

Nueva Ecija celebrated its founding anniversary on 25 April, marking its establishment in 1801. It is often declared a special non-working holiday in the province. The province was named after Ecija, Spain, by Governor-General Rafael Maria de Aguilar.

Nueva Ecija is a landlocked province in Central Luzon known as the "Rice Granary of the Philippines."

It was one of the first provinces to revolt against Spanish rule in 1898 and served as a crucial military area.

Initially formed as a military commandancia, its first capital was Baler (now part of Aurora).

The provincial capital shifted over time, with Cabanatuan acting as the capital until 1965, when it was moved to Palayan City.

The province was among the first to revolt against Spain and was represented in the initial eight rays of the Philippine flag.