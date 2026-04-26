Meralco vows transparency on SOCOTECO II plan

“The issue is about whether MCOs are being given the full picture,” Casanova said, stressing the need for complete disclosure as stakeholders evaluate a proposal that could reshape power distribution in parts of Mindanao.

Under the plan, Meralco clarified that the initiative is not a takeover but a partnership aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery. The proposal involves converting SOCOTECO II into a stock corporation while retaining its name, juridical personality, board structure, and existing assets and liabilities.

In this setup, Meralco would acquire equity through a joint venture arrangement, alongside participation from MCOs. The company said this model preserves local ownership while introducing private-sector capital and technical expertise.

However, the proposed shift from a cooperative — traditionally owned and governed by its members — into a stock corporation has raised concerns among stakeholders. Critics warn it could alter governance structures and weaken member control over long-term decisions.

Casanova, speaking before the General Santos City council, emphasized that MCOs must be given full and accurate information to guide their decision-making. He added that the process should be “transparent, fair, and objective.”