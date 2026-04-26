Marcos vows uninterrupted gov’t services

“Even if the energy crisis is a burden, the work of government cannot just stop there,” Marcos said in Filipino.

The President said infrastructure development, healthcare, education, law enforcement and support for sports, culture, arts and tourism would continue despite the challenges.

“We will not allow government services to be disrupted, whatever problem we face,” he added.

Marcos also highlighted the administration’s flagship housing initiative, the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), which aims to address the country’s housing backlog.

The President recently visited housing projects in Pampanga to inspect their progress and ensure units are affordable and accessible to beneficiaries.

“It’s heartening to see that our fellow Filipinos are living more comfortably and better,” Marcos said.

Jose Ramon Aliling, secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, said the program offers several housing options, including horizontal developments and house-and-lot packages.

The government also subsidizes interest rates ranging from 1 percent to 3 percent under the socialized housing program for qualified beneficiaries.

“We will find ways so that all those who need housing will be provided,” Marcos said.

He added that housing remains one of the administration’s key measures to improve the quality of life of Filipinos.