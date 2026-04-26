LIA eyes enhanced safety via simulation exercises

AERON, or Airport Emergency Response Operations Network, is held every two years in compliance with the requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The drill assessed the response capabilities of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services and medical rescue and recovery teams, and evaluated the effectiveness of the airport’s emergency plan.

Emergency scenarios

AERON2026, focusing on Emergency Plan (EMPLAN) 1 — Aircraft Accident On-Airport, simulated a critical incident involving a mock-up Airbus A321-NEO.

The drill tested the coordinated response of both primary airport responders and secondary responders from various government units and private sectors under a Mutual Aid Emergency Agreement in the event of an aircraft hard landing.

“Safety is not a static goal but a continuous practice,” Engr. Ryan Ermac, general manager of Laguindingan International Airport, said.