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LIA eyes enhanced safety via simulation exercises

EMERGENCY mode on A controlled chaos unfolds on the tarmac of Laguindingan International Airport as responders converge on a simulated crash site — sirens, smoke and split-second decisions turning rehearsal into readiness.
EMERGENCY mode on A controlled chaos unfolds on the tarmac of Laguindingan International Airport as responders converge on a simulated crash site — sirens, smoke and split-second decisions turning rehearsal into readiness.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of LIA
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Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) conducted its biennial full-scale emergency simulation exercise, dubbed “AERON2026,” on 17 April as part of efforts to strengthen safety and operational readiness.

The airport, the country’s tenth busiest gateway and operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, said the exercise tested coordination among emergency response units under simulated crisis conditions.

EMERGENCY mode on A controlled chaos unfolds on the tarmac of Laguindingan International Airport as responders converge on a simulated crash site — sirens, smoke and split-second decisions turning rehearsal into readiness.
Laguindingan undergoes reliability, safety boosts

AERON, or Airport Emergency Response Operations Network, is held every two years in compliance with the requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The drill assessed the response capabilities of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services and medical rescue and recovery teams, and evaluated the effectiveness of the airport’s emergency plan.

Emergency scenarios

AERON2026, focusing on Emergency Plan (EMPLAN) 1 — Aircraft Accident On-Airport, simulated a critical incident involving a mock-up Airbus A321-NEO.

The drill tested the coordinated response of both primary airport responders and secondary responders from various government units and private sectors under a Mutual Aid Emergency Agreement in the event of an aircraft hard landing.

“Safety is not a static goal but a continuous practice,” Engr. Ryan Ermac, general manager of Laguindingan International Airport, said.

Laguindingan Airport AERON2026 drill
aviation emergency simulation Philippines
airport safety and crisis response training

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