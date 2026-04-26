Lawyers push probe after 5 detainees die in crash

A lawyers’ group raised concerns of possible negligence following the deaths of five persons under police custody (PUPC) in a vehicle crash, urging authorities to consider wider use of videoconferencing to prevent similar incidents.

The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection questioned the circumstances surrounding the transport of detainees, including vehicle condition, driver authorization and safety protocols. Founder Ariel Inton cited Supreme Court guidelines encouraging videoconferencing for persons deprived of liberty, particularly for hearings and court proceedings, to minimize risks during transfers.