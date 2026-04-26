Lawyers push probe after 5 detainees die in crash

A lawyers’ group raised concerns of possible negligence following the deaths of five persons under police custody (PUPC) in a vehicle crash, urging authorities to consider wider use of videoconferencing to prevent similar incidents.
The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection questioned the circumstances surrounding the transport of detainees, including vehicle condition, driver authorization and safety protocols. Founder Ariel Inton cited Supreme Court guidelines encouraging videoconferencing for persons deprived of liberty, particularly for hearings and court proceedings, to minimize risks during transfers.
Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a full investigation into the incident, which occurred on 24 April along Payatas Road in Quezon City. Initial reports said a police vehicle carrying six detainees and four officers crashed into a concrete wall while en route to the Quezon City Jail, leaving five detainees dead and one in critical condition.
Authorities said the injured officers are now receiving treatment, while police units have been directed to preserve evidence and ensure assistance for the victims’ families. Nartatez assured the public that accountability will be pursued if lapses are established.