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Police transport van crash kills five PDLs

‘The local government unit is communicating with concerned agencies for a thorough investigation,’ the city government said in a social media post, adding that it is working to ensure all details of the accident are uncovered.
QUEZONCity Police District personnel and investigators inspect a police vehicle involved in a fatal crash along Payatas Road on Friday. Five persons under police custody were declared dead on arrival and another remains in critical condition.
QUEZONCity Police District personnel and investigators inspect a police vehicle involved in a fatal crash along Payatas Road on Friday. Five persons under police custody were declared dead on arrival and another remains in critical condition.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of qcpd
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Five inmates died Friday morning after a police transport vehicle crashed into a concrete wall along Payatas Road in Barangay Payatas B, Quezon City, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) indicated the vehicle, which was carrying six persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and four police officers, suffered brake failure before the impact.

QUEZONCity Police District personnel and investigators inspect a police vehicle involved in a fatal crash along Payatas Road on Friday. Five persons under police custody were declared dead on arrival and another remains in critical condition.
Five PDLs slain in QC road accident

All 10 occupants were rushed to nearby hospitals. Medical staff pronounced five of the inmates dead during treatment.

The four police officers are currently recovering at the PNP General Hospital and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

The sixth inmate remains in critical condition at the Maclang Bautista General Hospital, according to police reports.

QCPD officials said the exact cause of the crash is still being determined as the investigation continues.

In a statement released Friday, the local government of Quezon City expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Local officials committed to covering all funeral and burial expenses for the five inmates and promised psychosocial and counseling support for their relatives.

“The local government unit is communicating with concerned agencies for a thorough investigation,” the city government said in a social media post, adding that it is working to ensure all details of the accident are uncovered.

Quezon City crash inmates
PNP transport accident
Payatas Road crash

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