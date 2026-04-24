Police transport van crash kills five PDLs

All 10 occupants were rushed to nearby hospitals. Medical staff pronounced five of the inmates dead during treatment.

The four police officers are currently recovering at the PNP General Hospital and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

The sixth inmate remains in critical condition at the Maclang Bautista General Hospital, according to police reports.

QCPD officials said the exact cause of the crash is still being determined as the investigation continues.

In a statement released Friday, the local government of Quezon City expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Local officials committed to covering all funeral and burial expenses for the five inmates and promised psychosocial and counseling support for their relatives.

“The local government unit is communicating with concerned agencies for a thorough investigation,” the city government said in a social media post, adding that it is working to ensure all details of the accident are uncovered.