Kings bury Titan Ultra, clinch QF slot

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel took down Titan Ultra, 119-107, for its fifth straight win and booked a quarterfinals slot in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Justin Brownlee had a near double-double game for the Kings with 35 points and nine rebounds as they improved to a 7-2 win-loss record.

Ginebra joins Rain or Shine and NLEX as the only teams to enter into the postseason.

Joshua Munzon posted 20 points and 10 assists for the Giant Risers, who sank to a 2-7 slate.