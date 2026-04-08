Rising to the occasion: Munzon’s clutch basket powers Giant Risers

Titan Ultra picked up its second win in five outings.

Munzon finished with 25 points after scoring only six markers in the first two quarters but his biggest basket came in the last 1:29 of the game when Blackwater closed in to just four points.

With time winding down, Munzon swished in a step-back four-pointer to give the Giant Risers more breathing room, 102-94.

“The shot clock was winding down so I had to take the shot. I just wanted to make it a good one and I just want come out in the second half and push us,” Munzon said.

“We were up 20 and gave up the lead and they came back. We fought for the win. It was big for us to bounce back after the last game.”

Import Michael Gilmore had a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds while Aris Dionisio added 11 markers for Titan Ultra.

The Bossing patiently chopped down their deficit in the second half and even took the lead 69-68 on an RK Ilagan steal and go-ahead layup with 4:46 left in the third quarter. Titan Ultra was quick to react and regained the driver’s seat with Munzon at the helm.