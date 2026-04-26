Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2; eruption possible

“Until now, Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, which means it is at a moderate level of volcanic unrest.”

“There is still a possibility of magmatic eruptions at Kanlaon, especially since our monitoring parameters remain elevated,” she said in a Viber call.

In the past 24 hours, from 12:00 a.m. on 25 April to 12:00 a.m. on 26 April, PHIVOLCS recorded seven ash emissions lasting 11 to 37 minutes, and 54 volcanic earthquakes, including four volcanic tremors.

A total sulfur dioxide (SO₂) flux of 1,162 tonnes was also recorded on 25 April.

The volcano’s plume reached up to 300 meters high, characterized by weak steaming and drifting toward the southwest.

According to Quintia, Kanlaon Volcano has remained under Alert Level 2 since 29 July 2025, after being lowered from Alert Level 3.

“We have lowered the alert status to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 3,” the Kanlaon resident volcanologist said in Filipino.