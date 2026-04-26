Kaamulan fest organizers face raps over ‘tribal insult’

Bukidnon provincial officials and local government unit sponsors may be held liable following a conciliation meeting last Friday where customary law was adopted to help resolve the controversy. During the talks, tribal representatives sought seven carabaos, one pig and eight chickens as reconciliation for the offensive conduct.

However, the source stressed that customary laws only apply to disputes involving tribal parties. Cases involving non-IP members should be resolved by the regular courts, particularly the Regional Trial Courts.

Provincial events committee chair Jun Cruz said the lechon-themed activity — which is not among the cultural practices of Bukidnon’s seven tribes — was spearheaded by the provincial agriculture office and LGUs, with a leading feed manufacturer and several business firms as major and minor sponsors. Top government officials also contributed to the festival.

In a statement, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) acting provincial officer Rolando Baya-on said indigenous costumes and accessories were used to decorate lechon exhibits during the street parade, a criminal offense under IPRA. He cited the indiscriminate use of the sacred Higaonon headgear “panika,” which is traditionally worn only by baylan (tribal priestess) during the Kaligaonon ritual but was seen even on children in the parade.

“The Kaamulan Festival is a solemn and significant celebration of the culture and traditions of the seven tribes of Bukidnon. It is a cultural institution that embodies the dignity, identity and integrity of our indigenous communities,” Baya-on said. “The misuse of attire and sacred accessories in contexts that trivialize or exploit these cultural symbols for entertainment or commercial purposes constitutes a violation of the respect owed to our indigenous peoples.”

The NCIP vowed to take appropriate action to prevent a repeat of what it called the Kaamulan lechon “tribal insult.”

Under Section 72 of IPRA, penalties include imprisonment of nine months to 12 years, a fine of P100,000 to P500,000, or both, at the court’s discretion. Offenders are also obliged to pay damages to the affected Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples. Unauthorized intrusion into ancestral domains, corporate liability of responsible officers, and additional sanctions for public officials — including possible charges under anti-graft laws — are also covered by the statute.

The incident at the 2026 Kaamulan Festival involved lechon exhibits adorned with salay (traditional beaded necklaces) and other sacred accessories, which the NCIP said trivialized IP cultural heritage.