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Dual training hits Philippines construction sector

Dual training hits Philippines construction sector
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The German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Megawide Construction Corporation have launched what they call the country’s first structured training program for precast concrete constructors, signaling a push to address skills gaps in the construction sector.

Dual training hits Philippines construction sector
14 trainees undergo Skills Development Training Program in Bataan Freeport

The program, formalized through a memorandum of agreement, adopts elements of the German dual training system, combining classroom instruction, workshop training and on-site experience within Megawide’s facilities. It is designed for both new entrants and current workers seeking to upskill.

Both groups said the initiative aims to build industry-ready talent and serve as a model for broader workforce development in the Philippines, with Megawide positioning the program as part of its long-term investment in skills, retention and standards.

Megawide

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