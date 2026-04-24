Dual training hits Philippines construction sector

The program, formalized through a memorandum of agreement, adopts elements of the German dual training system, combining classroom instruction, workshop training and on-site experience within Megawide’s facilities. It is designed for both new entrants and current workers seeking to upskill.

Both groups said the initiative aims to build industry-ready talent and serve as a model for broader workforce development in the Philippines, with Megawide positioning the program as part of its long-term investment in skills, retention and standards.