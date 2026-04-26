Gatchalian pushes expanded use of special educ fund

Under the proposed 21st Century School Boards Act, or Senate Bill No. 53, the SEF may be used not only for infrastructure and facilities but also to cover salaries and wages of teachers, non-teaching personnel, and child development workers.

The measure also seeks to expand the fund’s coverage to include the procurement of books, learning materials, and information and communication technology packages, as well as the establishment of extension or remedial classes.

It likewise allows the granting of honoraria and allowances to teaching and non-teaching personnel for services rendered beyond regular school hours.

“If we can expand the use of the SEF, we can help local government units raise the quality of education in their areas,” Gatchalian said.

The proposed bill also mandates Local School Boards to craft policies, reforms, and programs aimed at improving education outcomes.

Their performance would be measured using indicators such as National Achievement Test (NAT) scores, student participation rates, and dropout rates.

The SEF, sourced from an additional one percent tax on real property, is managed by LGUs through their respective Local School Boards and is intended to support basic education at the local level.