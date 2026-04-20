DepEd pushes use of local education funds to close school resource gaps

Local School Boards are now required to adopt a six-year SEF Investment Program to guide long-term infrastructure and education spending, moving away from short-term or fragmented allocations.

DepEd said the updated guidelines align with its key priorities, including teacher welfare, improved learning environments, learner well-being, efficient delivery of instruction, and workforce readiness.

To ensure accountability, local treasurers and budget officers are required to submit quarterly and annual reports, while schools division offices must track and report school-level allocations from national government funds.

DepEd said the streamlined system is intended to turn the SEF into a more effective financing mechanism for improving public school facilities and learning conditions nationwide.