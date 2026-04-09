NBI dismantles fraudulent trading operations

According to the NBI, the platforms displayed manipulated account balances and false profit figures to create an illusion of high returns, which convinced victims to invest more money.

The suspects were arrested during a 30 March raid at an office along Gil Puyat Avenue. The operation, conducted by the NBI Cybercrime Division and Special Action Unit, followed weeks of surveillance and case buildup.

Prior to the raid, a Makati court issued search warrants on 26 March, allowing agents to examine computer data and seize digital evidence.

Charges were filed for alleged violations of the Securities Regulation Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.