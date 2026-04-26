Fatal Quezon City cop mobile crash probe ordered

Atty. Ariel Inton, LCSP founder, cited Supreme Court guidelines that establish videoconferencing as the "preferred mode" for cases involving persons deprived of liberty.

"The Supreme Court's order could help ensure such an incident does not happen again," Inton said. "Because of the deaths of these individuals, they have been robbed of justice."

The statement follows a Friday evening crash where a police mobile carrying six persons under police custody (PUPC) and four police escorts hit a concrete wall along Payatas Road. The group was en route to the Quezon City Jail.

Five inmates were declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. One remains in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Quezon City General Hospital. The four police officers sustained various injuries.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a full investigation and directed the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to provide immediate assistance to the victims' families.

"If there were lapses, we will not let them pass," Nartatez said. "Appropriate charges and sanctions will be imposed based on evidence."

The officer driving the vehicle was arrested Saturday at the PNP General Hospital and is undergoing inquest proceedings.

He faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to property. Authorities said an alcohol breath test on the driver yielded negative results.

QCPD chief Brig. Gen. Andy Glenn Silverio said the district is monitoring the survivors and has provided financial assistance for medical expenses.

Inton questioned several factors leading to the crash, including whether the vehicle was properly maintained and if the driver was authorized to operate it.