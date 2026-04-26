Falken adds road hazard tire coverage

Unlike a standard manufacturing defect warranty, the program covers irreparable damage caused by road conditions such as deep punctures that can no longer be vulcanized, cuts on the tread or sidewall that expose internal cords, and impact damage linked to potholes or uneven pavement.

Sidewall damage caused by road contact may also qualify for coverage, while runflat tire claims remain subject to technical inspection before approval.

Approved claims receive a one-to-one replacement using the same tire model or the closest available equivalent, with coverage valid for up to 12 months from the date of purchase or until the tire reaches 5 mm tread depth, whichever comes first.

The warranty applies only to brand-new tires distributed locally by JM Far East Inc., and buyers must purchase at least two tires in a single transaction with both units matching the same size and vehicle application.

Eligible product lines include Sincera, Ziex, Azenis FK510 series, Azenis FK520L, Wildpeak and Linam, while track-oriented models such as the Azenis RT660 and RT615K+ remain excluded from the program.

Customers are required to register their tires within seven days from the purchase date through the official RHR portal by submitting the official receipt or sales invoice, dealer information, tire specifications and DoT markings, along with clear photos of the tires and vehicle.