GWM adds 10-year engine warranty for Cannon and H9

This runs alongside the existing 7-year or 200,000-kilometer bumper-to-bumper warranty already offered by the brand. GWM said the extended coverage supports owners who plan to keep their vehicles for a longer period.

Owners must follow a fixed maintenance schedule to keep the warranty active. Initial servicing must be done within the first year or after 10,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. After that, service intervals fall every year or every 15,000 kilometers.

Vehicles used in heavy-duty roles such as security or industrial work require servicing every 5,000 kilometers.

The Cannon lineup continues to serve buyers who need a pickup for both work and daily use. The Cannon Pilot 4x4 starts at P1,338,000 and remains part of the brand’s core offerings in the segment.

The Haval H9 sits at the top end of the lineup as a seven-seater SUV. It starts at P1,998,888 and offers features focused on comfort and capability for long-distance travel and varied road conditions.