GWM adds 10-year engine warranty for Cannon and H9

GWM Philippines has rolled out a 10-year or 1,000,000-kilometer powertrain warranty for selected models in its local lineup. The coverage includes major components such as the engine and transmission, provided owners follow the required service schedule.
The program covers several variants of the GWM Cannon pickup and the Haval H9 SUV. These include the 2025 Cannon Elite 4x4, Cannon Pilot 4x4, Cannon Lux 4x4, and Cannon SLux 4x4. The 2026 Haval H9 4x4 is also included.
This runs alongside the existing 7-year or 200,000-kilometer bumper-to-bumper warranty already offered by the brand. GWM said the extended coverage supports owners who plan to keep their vehicles for a longer period.
Owners must follow a fixed maintenance schedule to keep the warranty active. Initial servicing must be done within the first year or after 10,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. After that, service intervals fall every year or every 15,000 kilometers.
Vehicles used in heavy-duty roles such as security or industrial work require servicing every 5,000 kilometers.
The Cannon lineup continues to serve buyers who need a pickup for both work and daily use. The Cannon Pilot 4x4 starts at P1,338,000 and remains part of the brand’s core offerings in the segment.
The Haval H9 sits at the top end of the lineup as a seven-seater SUV. It starts at P1,998,888 and offers features focused on comfort and capability for long-distance travel and varied road conditions.
GWM Philippines Brand head Dax Avenido said the warranty supports long-term ownership and stands behind the strength of the vehicles.
Longer warranty coverage has become more common in the market as brands compete on ownership value and after-sales support. Buyers now look at not just the purchase price, but also how a vehicle holds up over time.
GWM strengthens its lineup in the pickup and SUV segments with this program. The added coverage gives buyers more assurance when using their vehicles for daily drives or heavier tasks.