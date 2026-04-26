Defensor faces renewed scrutiny

After an unsuccessful Senate bid, Defensor joined the Arroyo administration with the backing of then House Speaker Sonny Belmonte. He went on to hold multiple Cabinet posts and was at one point described within political circles as a “wonder boy.”

Witness controversy

In 2001, Defensor was linked to businessman Ador Mawanay, who testified before the Senate and made allegations against Senator Panfilo Lacson. Mawanay later recanted his statements, claiming he had been coerced. He was subsequently dropped from the government’s witness protection program. Defensor was identified in contemporaneous reports as having acted as Mawanay’s handler.

Quezon City incident

That same year, Defensor was embroiled in a separate controversy involving the arrest of four women in Quezon City on vagrancy allegations. Police presented a witness who accused him of hiring women for sex—claims Defensor denied. He, in turn, accused authorities, including officers from what is now the Quezon City Police District, of using a fabricated witness to implicate him.

The competing claims were not conclusively resolved in public records.

Recent NBI raid

Defensor’s name resurfaced recently after agents of the National Bureau of Investigation conducted a late-night raid on a Pasig City nightclub, rescuing 54 women in an operation targeting a suspected human trafficking network.

The NBI said corporate records obtained during the investigation showed that the establishment was registered under the names of Defensor’s wife and son. Authorities have not publicly stated whether charges have been filed against the former lawmaker.

Defensor has yet to issue a detailed public response to the findings as of this writing.

Unverified claims

Some individuals in Quezon City, speaking to media on condition of anonymity, made additional allegations regarding Defensor’s alleged past activities and associations. These claims remain unverified and could not be independently corroborated.