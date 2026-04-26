CHR launch ‘independent investigation’ into violent Negros clash

Among the victims identified were Alyssa Alano and RJ Nichole Ledesma, both of whom were reportedly at the site of the incident while conducting community work into the issues concerning farmers within the area.

However, according to the report of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the personalities slain in the conflict were members of an armed rebel group that are presumed to reside in the vicinity.

The human rights agency said that it was going to validate the claims through a thorough investigation which includes the determination of status and circumstances of engagement.

It noted that in the presence of reasonable doubt regarding their identification, individuals should be presumed as civilians.

Under the International Humanitarian Law (IHL), individuals classified as civilians are protected from harm unless proven to be directly participating in the hostilities.

The law also warrants for accountability to be sought when a violation of such law is proven or established.

“This incident underscores the continuing human cost of armed conflict, particularly in marginalized communities such as those in Negros,” the CHR said in its statement.

“Addressing the root causes of conflict, which include poverty, inequality, and land issues, remain essential to sustainable peace, grounded in strict adherence to human rights and IHL,” it added.

Aside from the killings, the CHR said that it was also going to investigate the reported hundreds of families that were displaced as a result of the incident.

The commission urged authorities to ensure that these families were protected from further displacement and for them to be able to access basic services such as education and medical assistance in accordance to laws on human rights.